Austin, TX

Capital Metro sees opportunity to capture new riders through on-demand service in Austin area

By Benton Graham
Community Impact Austin
Community Impact Austin
 17 days ago
As COVID-19 vaccinations allow more people to work in person, Capital Metro is looking to identify creative ways to build back and expand its ridership. Its on-demand service called Pickup is one of those initiatives. Currently in nine zones across the Austin metro area, it allows riders to summon a vehicle through an app or by calling 512-369-6200. The vehicle picks up other riders along the route and aims for a maximum wait time of 15 minutes.

Community Policy
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

Austin, TX
Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/austin/
