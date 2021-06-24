Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indiana State

Indiana Offering Free Virtual Career Counseling For 5,000 Hoosiers

wboi.org
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs thousands of Hoosiers still struggle with unemployment in the wake of COVID-19, the state is offering free online career counseling funded by the federal CARES Act. The Governor’s Workforce Cabinet and Ivy Tech are spending $1.2 million dollars from their CARES Act allocation for up to 5,000 Hoosiers to receive virtual job counseling. Participants will have access to coaching via online video calls, phone calls, or texts and can receive help for up to four months. State officials hope the counseling will guide displaced workers to training in a new career path or provide career advancement for those still employed.

www.wboi.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
State
Indiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hoosiers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Politics
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Jobs
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Cuba blames unrest on U.S. interference as Biden backs protests

HAVANA, July 12 (Reuters) - Cuba blamed historic protests that took place over the weekend on U.S. "economic asphyxiation" and social media campaigns by a minority of U.S.-financed counter-revolutionaries, while U.S. President Joe Biden said he stood with the Cuban people. The streets of Havana were quiet on Monday, although...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

White House does not rule out Haiti request for U.S. troops

BOGOTA/PORT-AU-PRINCE, July 12 (Reuters) - The United States is still reviewing a request for troops made by Haiti's interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph to help secure key infrastructure after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Monday. Psaki said Haiti's political leadership remains unclear...
UEFAPosted by
Reuters

England's Black players face racial abuse after Euro 2020 defeat

LONDON, July 12 (Reuters) - Black players in the England soccer team have been subjected to a storm of online racist abuse after their defeat in the final of Euro 2020, drawing wide condemnation from the squad's captain, manager, royalty, religious leaders and politicians. Marcus Rashford, 23, Jadon Sancho, 21,...
Texas StatePosted by
NBC News

Texas Democrats to flee state in effort to block GOP-backed voting restrictions

With Republican-backed voting bills moving rapidly through a special session of the state Legislature, Texas Democrats are planning to make a break for it — again. At least 58 Democratic members of the state House of Representatives are expected to bolt from Austin on Monday in an effort to block the measures from advancing, a source familiar with the plans told NBC News. The unusual move, akin to what Democrats did in 2003, would paralyze the chamber, stopping business until the lawmakers return to town or the session ends.
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

WHO chief pushes back on Pfizer booster shot

The leader of the World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday pushed back on calls from Pfizer for a third dose of vaccine, saying that instead the priority needs to be on vaccinating vulnerable people across the world who have not received any doses so far. The comments from WHO Director-General...

Comments / 0

Community Policy