On Second Day Of Trading, Sprinklr’s Stock Price Makes Its Founder And CEO A New Billionaire

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynatrace from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.04.