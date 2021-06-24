Cancel
The best moveset for shadow Bibarel in Pokémon Go

By Zack Palm
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to picking between the shadow version of a Pokémon and it’s normal version in Pokémon Go, it all comes down to the stats you want to focus on. A shadow version receives a boosted amount of attack power, but it has less defensive stats. So long as you want to primarily use this Pokémon for attacks and have it as an offensive powerhouse, you’re in good hands. With Bibarel, it already has more attack power than it does defense power, which makes it even stronger.

