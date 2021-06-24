This Back Lotion Applicator Makes It Easy to Put on Sunscreen, Itch Relief Cream, and More-and It's $12

Hair loss can affect people at any age, and during any period of their life... but when should you start getting worried? Well, it is 100% normal to lose between 40-100 strands of hair every single day. BUT when you start losing more than 100 strands of hair a day, that's when you might start noticing thinning hair. If you're waking up with lots and lots of hair strands all over your pillow, or you feel like loads of hair is coming out every time you shower or brush your hair, you are probably experiencing hair loss. If you have noticed hair loss around your temples or near the crown of your head, you might want to consider some of our hair loss solutions!