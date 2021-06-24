This Back Lotion Applicator Makes It Easy to Put on Sunscreen, Itch Relief Cream, and More-and It's $12
A solo beach outing sounds like a perfectly dreamy way to spend the day, until you're faced with one problem: How do you properly apply sunscreen to your back without the help of another person? It turns out, there's a tool that can do the job, and it costs just $12. Slick Solutions' back lotion applicator is the secret to properly protecting your skin even when you're on your own.