Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Stars sign forward Rhett Gardner to two-year contract

NHL
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has signed forward Rhett Gardner to a two-year contract, which will run through the 2022-23 season. The two-year contract, which is two-way for the 2021-22 season and one-way for the 2022-23 season, is worth $1.5 million, with an average annual value (AAV) of $750,000.

www.nhl.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Benn
Person
Miro Heiskanen
Person
Rhett Gardner
Person
Jim Nill
Person
Mike Modano
Person
Blake Comeau
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Stars#Nhl Draft#American Hockey League#Ahl#Nhl Draft#Finns#Q A
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Dallas Stars
Country
Finland
News Break
NHL
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLYardbarker

Stars’ Top 5 Free Agent & Trade Targets This Offseason

The Dallas Stars have a unique approach to the offseason this year. While every team wants to add to their roster for the upcoming season, the Stars are very much adding from within. They will be helped by the return of Ben Bishop, Tyler Seguin, and Alexander Radulov, who all missed most or all of the 2020-21 season with injuries. They will also have a fully healthy Roope Hintz, Joel Hanley, Radek Faksa, and Joel Kiviranta after each player missed time and played through injuries last season. That is a large boost in itself, and it is possible that general manager Jim Nill believes that those are all of the additions needed at this time. However, the Stars will be losing a player to the Seattle Kraken at the expansion draft, they will not be re-signing Andrew Cogliano, and they saw last season how quickly injuries shatter a lineup. It would be smart for them to add some help to ensure that does not happen again.
NHLdefendingbigd.com

Opinion: It’s a tough choice, but the Dallas Stars should let Jamie Oleksiak walk

It’s hard to believe that Jamie Oleksiak is still just twenty-eight. He may be ‘old man hunching his back’ in prospect years, but Oleksiak has been playing NHL hockey long enough to tell Remember When stories about Brenden Morrow. Despite having been in the league a long time, it was only until recently that he became the player Dallas believed he’d be when they drafted him 14th overall in 2011.
NHLletsgobruins.net

Report: Blockbuster Trade Brewing Between Bruins And Coyotes.

The Boston Bruins and general manager Don Sweeney have decided to keep pushing towards another Stanley Cup and that means making some significant moves this offseason. The core group will stay in tact once again but some pieces will need to be added. Among them is a left handed defenseman...
NHLRaleigh News & Observer

Oilers sign forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins to 8-year extension

The Edmonton Oilers signed forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins to an eight-year extension on Tuesday with an average annual value of $5.125 million. Nugent-Hopkins’ previous deal for seven years and $42 million expired after this season. He had 16 goals and 19 assists in 52 games this year. Nugent-Hopkins finished third on...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Winnipeg Jets Resign Forward Dominic Toninato to a Two-Year Deal

As the Winnipeg Jets start to build their roster for the 2021-2022 season, the Jets front office have made their first signing of the offseason. This is not a major signing that is going to break the news headlines, but it is a smart depth signing as the Jets resign a player they added during the last offseason.
NHLSportsnet.ca

Wild sign forward Joel Eriksson Ek to eight-year, $42M extension

The Minnesota Wild have signed shutdown forward Joel Eriksson Ek to an eight-year, $42-million contract extension, the team announced Friday. The deal carries a $5.25 million AAV and goes through the 2028-29 season. Eriksson Ek broke out for a career-high 19 goals and 30 points in 56 games this season,...
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Siegenthaler Re-Signs For Two Years

New Jersey Devils defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler re-signs for two years with an average annual value at $1.125M. The Devils acquired Siegenthaler last April from the Washington Capitals for their 3rd round conditional pick from the Arizona Coyotes (2019 Taylor Hall trade). This is not a splashy signing by Devils GM...
NHLNHL

'CRACK THE LINEUP'

Emilio Pettersen aiming to utilize 'skill level, my speed and my IQ to the best of my ability'. CalgaryFlames.com takes a closer look at some of our young prospects - today, it's Emilio Pettersen. In a dizzying year, it's understandable how Emilio Pettersen may have still been spinning at the...
NHLNHL

Kapanen Talks Fashion, Golfing and Vacationing with "Uncle Tans"

The best bromance of the summer has been Kasperi Kapanen and Brandon Tanev. The Penguins teammates recently vacationed together at Kapanen's offseason home in West Palm Beach, Florida, posting photos and videos to their respective Instagram stories of them golfing, boating and generally just having a great time. "I played...
NHLNHL

When Winning Was Painful I STAN SPECIAL

Coach Tom McVie and the Devils refused to lose just to draft Mario Lemieux in the 1984 NHL Entry Draft. Some folks still think Tom McVie didn't get it. At the start of the 1983-84 season, I invited the gravel-voiced Devils coach to do a pre-campaign television chat with me for SportsChannel, which then broadcast New Jersey games.
NHLNHL

Stickhandling the Scrutiny

Top 18-year-old amateur players eligible for the upcoming NHL Entry Draft know scouts are watching-closely. Here's the perspective of leading prospects from our local WHL teams. July 10, 2021. Call it an audition, tryout, job interview or all three. That's what the last 12 months have been about for 18-year-old...
NHLbostonhockeynow.com

BHN Puck Links: NHL Trade Rumors; Bruins Should Keep Wagner

The NHL Trade rumor mill is churning at full speed as the NHL Expansion Draft, Entry Draft, and free agency approach. The silly season has officially commenced!. While they’re not nearly as juicy a rumor as the Jack Eichel to Boston NHL trade rumors, there were two interesting tweets Saturday from the connected and underrated Dominic Tiano of OHLwriters.me. Tiano dropped two interesting tidbits that reaffirmed the notion that there are big changes coming to the bottom six forward group for the Boston Bruins this offseason.
NHLPosted by
The Game Haus

Potential Destinations for Jakub Voracek

Another name has been added to a growing pool of veteran players that are likely to be moved this offseason. The most recent addition is Philadelphia Flyers winger Jakub Voracek. With Philadelphia looking to clear cap, they’ve discussed moving on from Voracek. He has three years left on his contract at an average of $8 million a year. He’s been a relatively consistent player for Philadelphia, scoring at least 20 goals in seven of his ten seasons with the team. But he’s currently 31 and coming off his lowest point total since his rookie season. Despite that, there are still some teams who can risk his cap hit and hope he returns to form for the 2021-22 season.
NHLNHL

Bjugstad signs one-year, $900,000 contract with Wild

Forward scored 17 points in 44 games, could have become free agent July 28. Nick Bjugstad signed a one-year, $900,000 contract with the Minnesota Wild on Monday. The 28-year-old forward could have become an unrestricted free agent July 28. Bjugstad scored 17 points (six goals, 11 assists) in 44 games...
NHLPosted by
Dallas Sports Nation

The NCAA Hockey Pipeline, And The Dallas Stars

It is no secret that the NCAAs are producing more, and more NHL talent every year. We’ve seen it throughout this year’s Stanley Cup playoffs too. The biggest highlight being Cole Caufield of the Montreal Canadians. Going from winning the Hobey Baker (which in college hockeys’ Heisman award for best player), to leading the Habs to a Stanley Cup finals appearance. The Stars already have a couple names on the team from the college ranks.
NHLYardbarker

Canadiens News and Rumors: Jones, Tarasenko, Perry, Bouchard & more

In this week’s Montreal Canadiens news and rumors rundown, we’ll break down trade rumors, Canadiens roster updates, and much more. Vladimir Tarasenko reportedly wants out of St-Louis due to how the team handled his shoulder surgeries. “He is upset with the team’s handling of his shoulder surgeries in 2018 and...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Ben Roger – 2021 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

2020-21 Team: London Knights (#74) NHL Central Scouting: 74th (NA skaters) Ben Roger could not suit up for the London Knights last season due to the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) shutdown. Although that may be problematic for potential teams looking to draft him, he is still an intriguing option. He is a mobile defenseman that uses his enormous size to his advantage. He has gained 35 pounds since the beginning of the pandemic and mentioned that he has improved his stride, movement, and power. (from “Pyette: London Knights defenceman hopes to impress NHL scouts at Erie showcase – The London Press, 5/9/2021).
NHLchatsports.com

2021 NHL Draft: Corson Ceulemans is an awkward pick

There’s one every single NHL Entry Draft. A skater that has a higher ranking and reputation around the class than a lot of smaller scouts with less of a voice think is warranted. Whether it has been Michael Rasmussen, Lawson Crouse, Griffin Reinhart, or some other player with some size that doesn’t really translate to the professional level, teams will take these players in the first round and then regret it after a couple years when they are struggling in the minors. I’m not saying that Corson Ceulemans is going to be a let down, but seemingly every scout that has a take on him, is that he will get selected higher than he is ranked because that’s just how the proverbial NHL cookie crumbles.
NHLNHL

Game 7's Frantic Regulation Finish I SUNDAYS WITH STAN

The Devils miraculously tied the dramatic Game 7 with just 7.7 seconds remaining in regulation to force overtime. The funny thing about the Stanley Cup playoffs - then and now - is that hockey's version of baseball's World Series often turns grunt players into heroes. In 1936, the longest playoff...

Comments / 0

Community Policy