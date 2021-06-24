The LG Gram 16, Razer Blade 15 and more devices are on sale today
We keep on getting some amazing deals today at Amazon.com. We start with the LG Gram 16Z90P 16-inch WGXGA ultra-lightweight laptop with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 256GB storage with a 15 percent discount, meaning that you can get one for $1,197 with $203 savings. In addition, this laptop comes with a 19.5-hour battery and Intel Xe Graphics which will give you the necessary power for high-resolution content creation and editing.pocketnow.com