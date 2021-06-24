Corsair iCUE RGB 5000X review

There’s no shortage of kick-ass memory products on the market these days. With DDR4 pretty much at the end of its life, most brands have now found every bit of performance possible from the technology. Predator is no exception to that rule either, having some of the fastest memory kits you’ll find on the market today. That’s no surprise either, given they’re designed and manufactured by BIWIN, who is behind many big name brands. Their unique advantage is that they manufacture their own hardware, allowing them a more discrete selection of components versus many of their rivals. However, if the Predator branding sounds familiar, that’s because it’s part of the premium gaming hardware we’ve come to expect from ACER! They have some of the best systems, laptops, monitors and more on the market, so now it’s time for RAM!