The World No. 1 Novak Djokovic claimed his 20th Grand Slam trophy and equaled the all-time record after defeating Italian Matteo Berrettini 6-7(4), 6-4, 6-4, 6-3. Djokovic is now level with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on career Grand Slam titles. The Serbian has won the first three Grand Slams of the season and is the first to do so since Rod Laver did and won all four in 1969. Djokovic dropped the first set after being up 5-2, but recovered with his consistency and court depth to win in a little over three hours. Let’s look at the other news and notes from the two-week tournament: