(Pittsburgh) — Reported cases of a mysterious disease affecting songbirds in the region spiked during the July 4 weekend, researchers say. Scott Weber, the senior research investigator for the University of Pennsylvania Wildlife Futures Program, told WESA’s The Confluence that when the Pennsylvania Game Commission first alerted the public to the issue in early July, there were 70 potential cases reported in the state. During the holiday weekend, the Wildlife Futures Program received reports of more than 1,000 potential cases across 61 of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties.