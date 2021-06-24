Porsche 911 Ownership Has a Surprising Upside

Porsche ownership can be a beautiful thing. The German brand has built a reputation for making not just fantastic driver’s cars, but excellent luxury SUVs, crossovers, and wagons to boot. Yes, ownership can be expensive, but you get what you pay for. However, sometimes you don’t. Older models are known to depreciate heavily, especially mass-produced ones. Funnily enough, a recent study has shown that Porsche’s 911 model isn’t just beating lap times, it’s beating depreciation too.