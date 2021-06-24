WATCH REVIEW: Garmin Forerunner 945 LTE

We start today’s deals with the latest iteration of the Apple Watch. You can currently get your LTE + GPS 40mm version of the Apple Watch Series 6 for just $399 after receiving a 20 percent discount, which translates to $100 savings, even though you will have to settle for the Product RED color variant. However, you can also get the GPS-only model for $349 after getting a $50 discount. And if you want LTE support without spending that much, you can also grab the 40mm LTE variant of the Apple Watch SE with a Space Gray Aluminum case and Charcoal Sport Loop for $290 after getting a $39 discount. You can also get a leather band for your new watch, as the WFEAGL Compatible iWatch Band can be yours for $12.23 for your 38mm/40mm watch or $15.29 on the 42mm/44mm versions with 32 and 15 percent savings, respectively.