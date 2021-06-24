Cancel
WATCH REVIEW: Garmin Forerunner 945 LTE

By Canadian Running
runningmagazine.ca
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo celebrate Global Running Day this year, Garmin released two new watches: the Forerunner 55 and the Forerunner 945 LTE. Canadian Running got the chance to review both watches, and we’ll start off by focusing on the 945 LTE. This watch follows the Forerunner 945, which Garmin released in 2019, but as the name suggests, it comes equipped with LTE connectivity. This means that, wherever you are and whether your phone is with you or at home, you’ll always be connected, which is a feature runners everywhere will be happy to use. The Garmin Forerunner 945 LTE is available now at garmin.com, starting at $849.99.

