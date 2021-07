History is all around us here in Ohio. From designated historic landmarks to interpretive trails, these attractions aren’t difficult to come by. Yet even still, you may be surprised to learn just how many restaurants in Ohio have historic significance. Today’s feature destination is one of them, and it’s impressive on every level. The Spread Eagle Tavern & Inn holds the title of Ohio’s oldest tavern. Dating back to the early 1800s, this building has experienced a lot of Ohio history.