FREEDOM RIDE FOR SGT. RICHMOND
The Fifth Annual Sgt. Colby Richmond Freedom Ride will begin at the Caswell County Veterans Memorial in Yanceyville on Saturday, August 7, 11 a.m. Bikers registration is 8-10 a.m. $25 includes lunch, kickstand Veterans Memorial. Honored Guest Speaker will be Rev. Manuel D. Holmes, Pastor, Corinth Missionary Baptist Church, Cadiz, Kentucky. A Gospel Fest will be held at 1 p.m. at Camp Springs Bluegrass Park, 540 Boone Road, Elon. Donation: $10. https://campspringsevents.com RV hookups available. Call 336-213-1944 for reservations. All proceeds will benefit veterans, youth and community programs. POST 210 is a 501c3 nonprofit organization and member of the Caswell Chamber of Commerce.www.caswellmessenger.com
