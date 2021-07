Harrison Hill is always about class ahead of brawn, and this wine brings the former in abundance. It's principally Cabernet Sauvignon (61%) and Merlot (26%) along with a healthy dollop of Cabernet Franc, and its aromas draw you in, with notes of cocoa, coffee, savory herb, black cherry and plentiful barrel spices. The palate is flavorful yet sophisticated, with fruit and barrel playing well off each other. The balance is beautiful as is the long finish. It's a gorgeous expression of this treasured old vine site that is beautiful out of the gate but only gets better with time open. Drink after 2025. Sean P. Sullivan.