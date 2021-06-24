Keeper’s Cut Meadery in Marion wins medals at statewide contest
Keeper’s Cut Meadery in Marion won gold, silver and bronze medals at a recent statewide competition of mead, cider and fruit wine. The inaugural North Carolina Mead-Cider-Fruit Wine Competition recently announced 27 medals, including three People’s Choice awards, and a Best in Show each in mead, cider and fruit wine. The competition was organized by JenNis Beverage Marketing, a group in North Carolina focused on marketing the regional craft beverage industry, according to a news release.mcdowellnews.com
