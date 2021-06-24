Cancel
Keeper’s Cut Meadery in Marion wins medals at statewide contest

By MIKE CONLEY
McDowell News
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKeeper’s Cut Meadery in Marion won gold, silver and bronze medals at a recent statewide competition of mead, cider and fruit wine. The inaugural North Carolina Mead-Cider-Fruit Wine Competition recently announced 27 medals, including three People’s Choice awards, and a Best in Show each in mead, cider and fruit wine. The competition was organized by JenNis Beverage Marketing, a group in North Carolina focused on marketing the regional craft beverage industry, according to a news release.

