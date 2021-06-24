Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Peru political fog thickens as election count official quits

By Marco Aquino
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BkjAt_0aeVdjdC00
Peru's presidential candidate Pedro Castillo addresses supporters from the headquarters of the "Free Peru" party, in Lima, Peru June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Angela Ponce

LIMA, June 24 (Reuters) - Peru's already tense election process was plunged into further disarray after one of the four magistrates on the jury reviewing contested ballots quit after clashing with the other officials over requests to nullify votes.

Luis Arce said on Wednesday night he would leave his post after the jury rejected the first 10 requests to annul votes presented by right-wing Keiko Fujimori, who was narrowly behind socialist outsider Pedro Castillo in the June 6 vote.

Fujimori has made allegations of fraud with little evidence and sought to disqualify votes in favor of Castillo. Electoral observers have said the vote was carried out cleanly, while the U.S. State Department said it was a "model of democracy."

The tight election has starkly divided the copper-rich Andean nation with marches and protests almost daily in the capital Lima.

Arce in a resignation letter alleged bias on the jury and said "decisions were already made". His departure could hold up the confirmation of the result as the jury processes the contested ballots with just 44,000 votes between the candidates.

The JNE on its Twitter account rejected Arce's allegation of bias as "offensive" and said a magistrate was not allowed to resign mid-review so he would be suspended instead, and a provisional replacement found "to avoid delaying our work."

Castillo's Free Peru party said on Thursday the resignation was aimed at "preventing the proclamation of Pedro Castillo, thereby ignoring the popular vote, breaking democracy and installing a coup d'état with silk gloves."

Fujimori's conservative Fuerza Popular party has filed hundreds of appeals involving at least 200,000 votes.

A lawyer representing Fuerza Popular said that in light of the magistrate´s resignation the government should consider asking the Organization of American States (OAS) to audit the electoral process, as was done in neighbouring Bolivia following contested elections in 2019.

In a statement, the OAS said its mission to the country found no fault with the conduct of the election.

Castillo, a former reacher and union leader, has rattled Peru's political elite, mining companies and markets with plans to redistribute mineral wealth and redraft the constitution. He has, however, moderated his rhetoric in recent weeks.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

143K+
Followers
174K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luis Arce
Person
Keiko Fujimori
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peru#Election#Bolivia#Lima#The U S State Department#Andean#Jne#Free Peru Party#Fuerza Popular Party#Oas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
Twitter
Related
Presidential Electionihsmarkit.com

Results from the second round of Peru’s presidential election

Results from the second round of Peru's 6 June presidential election show that at the time of writing on 28 June far-left candidate Pedro Castillo had received 50.12% of the vote. With 100% of votes counted, the National Elections Jury (Jurado Nacional de Elecciones: JNE) has stated that it will announce the winner of the election only once a process of review and resolution of requests for annulment has concluded.
Presidential ElectionPublic Radio International PRI

Racism in Peru’s presidential election

Peru’s fiercely contested campaign for president, in which the schoolteacher and farmer Pedro Castillo has a narrow lead, has brought to the surface a legacy of the country’s historic marginalization of Indigenous people. The World’s Latin America correspondent Jorge Valencia reports.
ElectionsPosted by
Reuters

Clock counts down for Swedish PM Lofven as snap election looms

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden moved closer to a snap election on Monday after fruitless attempts to form a government by both the centre-left and centre-right blocs left Prime Minister Stefan Lofven until the end of the day to resign or call a national vote. Lofven lost a motion of no-confidence...
WorldNew York Post

Senator becomes third to claim power in Haiti after president’s assassination

With Haiti already reeling in the aftermath of the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, a third politician has claimed he is the leader of the country. Joseph Lambert, who leads what remains of the Haitian Senate, announced Friday evening that he was voted provisional president by his fellow senators, the Miami Herald reported.
Presidential ElectionPOLITICO

Elections board staffer resigns in wake of counting snafu

A Board of Elections staffer has resigned in the wake of Tuesday’s botched primary results. Gladys Fernandez — a BOE staff analyst assigned to the electronic voting department in Queens — put in her papers after the borough office failed to catch 135,000 test ballots that were erroneously included in the official primary results Tuesday, according to two sources with knowledge of the exit and board records.
fox5ny.com

Renewed calls for reform at NYC Board of Elections after vote count snafu

NEW YORK - The NYC Board of Elections has long been accused of lacking accountability, political patronage, and even incompetence, and Tuesday night's botched vote count was the last straw for the Board's critics in the City and in Albany who say they are finished waiting for the board to fix itself.
New York City, NYNew York Post

Trump slams NYC elections board after botched vote count

President Trump slammed the city Board of Elections Wednesday after the agency stupendously botched the mayoral primary vote count in its first-ever ranked-choice race. In a statement, the 45th commander-in-chief lamented the alarming errors by the agency, which failed to notice that 135,000 pre-election “test” ballots had been added to the count.
New York City, NYthechiefleader.com

Board of Elections Glitch Creates Erroneous Count in Mayor's Race

A failure by the city Board of Elections to remove sample-ballot images from its voting software program threw the Democratic mayoral primary into a state of confusion when what it described as "approximately 135,000 additional records" were counted in a June 29 tabulation that showed Kathryn Garcia sharply cutting into the sizable lead of front-runner Eric Adams.
Dallas, TXPosted by
CNN

Donald Trump just accidentally told the truth about his view on polls

(CNN) — Exactly one week ago, I wrote these words: "If you listen to him long enough -- no easy chore -- Donald Trump will tell you all his secrets." During his speech to the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas, Texas, over the weekend, Trump let loose with this line explaining his strategy on polling:
Politicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

Political instability deepens in Bulgaria following elections

Script tour in Bulgaria. Despite the fact that the exit polls gave the conservative Boyko Borisov the winner of the elections on Sunday, this Monday, the Central Electoral Commission has declared his rival from the anti-system party There Is Such a People (ITN), the singer-songwriter Slavi Trifonov, as winner of the elections with 99% of ballots counted. The Citizens for European Development of Bulgaria (GERB) party, of former Prime Minister Borisov, would have obtained 23.6% of the votes while Trifonov would have reached 23.9% of the support. Given these results, it is foreseeable that the poorest country in the European Union will remain unstable, according to experts.
Manhattan, KSThe Manhattan Mercury

FROM THE PUBLISHER | Both political parties have to quit it right now

The Democrats and Republicans here are trying to turn local school board races into partisan contests. It’s a terrible idea. Awful. I can’t emphasize enough how bad this will be for local government, and for taxpayers, and for citizens here. Both parties need to quit it, and mutually pledge to never do it again. Candidates who’ve been endorsed by either side need to renounce those endorsements and call to account the party that endorsed them.

Comments / 0

Community Policy