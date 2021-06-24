Ulysse Nardin | New Diver Collection Watches
Ulysse Nardin is growing its Diver Collection with three new models, allowing Summer 2021 to commence. The collection of 38 references is for the explorers, those who can take the heat, those eager to rejoin nature after so many months indoors. Ready to navigate the waters, the Diver models are well-equipped with precise nautical instruments, to guide the fearless explorers on land or at sea. The Diver collection continues to wear the proud mantle of the nautical tradition established by Ulysse Nardin over 175 years ago.flaunt.com
Comments / 0