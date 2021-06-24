Cancel
Ulysse Nardin | New Diver Collection Watches

By Constanza Falco Raez
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUlysse Nardin is growing its Diver Collection with three new models, allowing Summer 2021 to commence. The collection of 38 references is for the explorers, those who can take the heat, those eager to rejoin nature after so many months indoors. Ready to navigate the waters, the Diver models are well-equipped with precise nautical instruments, to guide the fearless explorers on land or at sea. The Diver collection continues to wear the proud mantle of the nautical tradition established by Ulysse Nardin over 175 years ago.

The RealReal is currently selling some seriously special watches. The luxury consignment marketplace recently opened its watch vault for a limited-time-only sale of coveted timepieces—billed as the watches its curators almost kept for themselves. The sale includes examples from a variety of fine Swiss brands, including Piaget, Cartier, Rolex and Hublot. Prices start as low as $6,995 for a Pierre Kunz watch and reach as high as $141,995 for a skeletonized tourbillon chronograph by Audemars Piguet.

