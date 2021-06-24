Newly-hired Forward Janesville CEO injured in motorcycle crash

JANESVILLE

Officials from local chamber of commerce Forward Janesville confirmed Thursday that the chamber’s newly hired CEO, Mike Osborne, has been hospitalized after he was struck by a vehicle while riding his motorcycle Wednesday night near his home in Illinois.

The crash happened just hours after Forward Janesville officials announced Wednesday that Osborne, an investment partner with Mirus Capital Advisors, had been named as Forward Janesville’s new CEO.

Batavia, Illinois, police in a report released Thursday afternoon said Michael W. Osborne, 50, of Batavia, was hospitalized after he was separated from his motorcycle while trying to brake to avoid hitting an oncoming car that had swerved into his lane at about 10:45 p.m. Thursday in Batavia.

The Kane County Sheriff’s Office was reconstructing the crash scene in an ongoing investigation that continued Thursday, police said.

According to police, Osborne was traveling south on a Harley-Davidson V-Rod sport motorcycle when a northbound Kia sedan started to enter the south lane. Osborne hit the brakes on his cycle to try to avoid the car. He then “became separated” from the cycle and struck the passenger side of the Kia, police said.

Police said Osborne “suffered serious injuries” in the crash and was transported to an area hospital for treatment. Osborne’s condition was not immediately available Thursday.

No arrests have been reported in the crash. A Batavia police detective captain did not immediately respond to a Gazette reporter’s call Thursday seeking further details.

Police said in the report that investigators are looking into alcohol as a possible “contributing factor” in the crash.

Tim Lindau, the president of Forward Janesville’s board, told The Gazette on Wednesday that Osborne’s hire had gotten a unanimous stamp of approval from all eight members of Forward Janesville’s CEO search committee. He was named as the successor to CEO John Beckord, who announced last year before the pandemic that he planned to retire.

Lindau said Osborne had been looking forward to moving to Janesville and “getting immersed” in community life here.

The Gazette was not immediately able to reach Lindau for comment Thursday.

In a brief statement released to The Gazette on Thursday afternoon, Oakleigh Ryan, a Forward Janesville board member who led the yearlong national search for a new chamber CEO, confirmed Osborne’s involvement in the crash.

Forward Janesville on Thursday had sent Lindau to Illinois on Thursday to be with Osborne’s family, chamber officials said.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family. We’re currently informing the board and membership of the situation, and we’re hopeful for a great outcome,” Ryan said.

The Gazette will update this story as more details become available.