Commonwealth Transportation Board finalizes budget, six-year plan
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. The Commonwealth Transportation Board yesterday approved the Fiscal Year 2022 budgets for the Commonwealth Transportation Fund, the Virginia Department of Transportation, the Department of Rail and Public Transportation and the FY 2022-2027 Six-Year Improvement Program, which allocates $24 billion to highway, rail and public transportation over the next six years.augustafreepress.com