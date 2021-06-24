Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Commonwealth Transportation Board finalizes budget, six-year plan

Augusta Free Press
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNews, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. The Commonwealth Transportation Board yesterday approved the Fiscal Year 2022 budgets for the Commonwealth Transportation Fund, the Virginia Department of Transportation, the Department of Rail and Public Transportation and the FY 2022-2027 Six-Year Improvement Program, which allocates $24 billion to highway, rail and public transportation over the next six years.

augustafreepress.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Facebook Purchase#Afp Subscribe#Itunes#Spotify News#Fy#Assembly#The Port Trust Fund#Aviation#The Space Flight Fund#Virginians#Vdot#Special Structure#Drpt#Syip#Ctb#Allan Myers Va Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
Related
Gadsden, ALgadsdenmessenger.com

Locals propose transportation plan

Gadsden-Etowah Metropolitan Planning Organization member Steve Partridge (pictured on left) and Rod Willburn of Willburn and Associates gather for a photo following a meeting concerning a long range transportation plan on June 24 at Rainbow City Hall. Izack Seahorn/Messenger. Steve Partridge of the Gadsden-Etowah Metropolitan Planning Organization and Rod Wilburn...
Corning, CARed Bluff Daily News

Corning finalizes budget for upcoming year

CORNING — The City Council approved the finalized city budget June 22 for the upcoming year. City Manager Kristina Miller said there was much changed between the proposed and finalized versions of the budget. The city’s fund balance is projected to be $3,445,083. City revenues are estimated to be $13,395,853, while the expenditures are $14,179,938. General reserve funds are forecast to decrease by $233,803, while the half-cent sales tax from Measure A is calculated to yield $1,175,000 during the year.
northglenn-thorntonsentinel.com

Westminster transportation plan goes to the public

The city of Westminster seeks to add more bike lanes, reduce the number of car crashes, and prepare itself for self-driving vehicles, according to a draft of the city’s new transportation and mobility plan. The plan is part of Westminster’s larger strategic planning initiative, “Westminster Forward” that is planning for...
Steamboat Springs, COSteamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat planning commission finalizes greener transportation mobility plan

Steamboat Springs City Council will vote next week to finalize a transportation mobility plan that prioritizes bicycles, walking and public transit as opposed to driving. In a 64-page document created with help from Toole Design, a project firm hired by the city, the plan breaks down the city’s transportation issues into sections to address key issues. If council members adopt the plan, it will be used to guide decision-making regarding transportation issues for years to come.
Marietta Daily Journal

Cherokee County creates new website for transportation plan

The latest Comprehensive Transportation Plan update for Cherokee County has a new website, www.cherokeemoves.com. This announcement comes as the county prepares for an update to the plan, aimed at identifying current and future transportation opportunities to address Cherokee’s growing population. The update will assess enhancements to roadways, pedestrian and bicycle access, transit and freight capacity.
TrafficStreetsblog Capitol Hill

Budget Negotiations Hold Active Transportation, Other Funds Hostage

Negotiators are tight-lipped about what’s going on with the state budget, a version of which must be signed today by Governor Newsom. It is clear that – between the Assembly, the Senate, and the Governor – there remain major points of contention on transportation funding. In the current version of...
Politicslocal21news.com

Commonwealth budget never out of focus, challenges persist

The Capitol will be quiet over the holiday weekend, the heavy lifting done with the signing of the budget; but there’s still trouble ahead for the Commonwealth and it’ll take dollars to fix it. Sure, education leaders and legislators alike celebrated historic investments but it fell significantly short of what...
Montgomery County, MDmontgomeryplanning.org

Local Area Transportation Review Guidelines reviewed by Planning Board at July 1 meeting

Update to guidelines used in support of the implementation of the transportation-related elements of the Growth and Infrastructure Policy. Wheaton, MD – The Montgomery County Planning Department, part of The Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission (M-NCPPC), presented the new Local Area Transportation Review (LATR) Guidelines to the Planning Board at its July 1 meeting. The LATR guidelines provide guidance to transportation engineers, consultants, planners and other development stakeholders on how to implement the transportation review process required by the 2020-2024 Growth and Infrastructure Policy (GIP). The GIP ensures that development in Montgomery County is accompanied by appropriate and sufficient transportation facilities. The guidelines are used to estimate the impacts of development on the transportation network and determine effective ways to mitigate that impact.
Snohomish County, WAlynnwoodtoday.com

Community Transit forecasts 30% service increase in six-year transit plan

Due to a stronger-than-expected local economy, Community Transit forecasts a 30% increase in transit service over the next six years. The agency’s draft 2021-2026 Transit Development Plan (TDP) calls for expanding the Swift bus rapid transit network, connecting commuter bus routes to light rail in 2021 and 2024, and increasing bus frequency and daily service hours to provide better access and more transit options in and around Snohomish County.
Politicsyoursun.com

County picks new director for transportation planning agency

Charlotte County and Punta Gorda have picked a new director for the county’s transportation planning agency. After interviewing three candidates in open session last week, five members of the area Metropolitan Planning Organization selected Thomas Burke, a senior transportation planner from Fairfax, Va. The other two candidates were Ronald Blackshear,...
Petersburg Pilot

PMC board approves budget

The Petersburg Medical Center Board of Directors approved the hospital's 2022 fiscal year operating budget and capital budget at their meeting on June 24. The operating budget pairs a $19,740,872 in total operating revenue, with $19,930,780 in total expenses for the 2022 fiscal year. Income is facing a loss in operations of $189,908, but with income from investments, PMC has a positive bottom line of $55,439 for the new fiscal year. Cynthia Brandt, a financial consultant for PMC, called the operating budget a "break even" budget.
Pierre, SDsd.gov

SDDOT Encouraging Public Participation in Statewide Transportation Planning

Contact: Levi Briggs, STIP Coordinator, 605-773-3590. PIERRE, S.D. The South Dakota Department of Transportation will offer in-person public presentations this year for the Tentative 2022-2025 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP). Four presentations will be offered at locations across the state during the month of July. In 2020, the STIP meetings were held completely virtual due to COVID precautions. This year, in addition to the in-person meetings, SDDOT will also offer a virtual option for interested participants.
Trafficfreightwaves.com

FreightWaves Classics: Surface Transportation Board has regulated railroads for 25+ years

In 1887, Congress passed the Interstate Commerce Act. The act established a five-member enforcement board known as the Interstate Commerce Commission (ICC). The act also made the railroad industry the first industry subject to federal regulation. At that time, the railroads were the primary mode of transportation, moving both passengers and freight. Following the Civil War, most railroads were privately owned and entirely unregulated. Moreover, the railroads held a natural monopoly in the areas that only they serviced. Congress passed the law largely in response to public demand that railroad operations be regulated.
Spartanburg, SCspartanburg.com

City Council Gives Final Approval to Fiscal Year 2021-2022 Budget

At their meeting on Monday, June 28, Spartanburg City Council approved 4-3 the final reading of the upcoming fiscal year budget. The $44.8 million budget includes no tax or fee increases and revenue growth is expected to be strong, with property tax revenue growing six percent and City Hospitality Tax revenue expected to bounce back to above pre-pandemic levels.

Comments / 0

Community Policy