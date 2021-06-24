Commonwealth Transportation Board finalizes budget, six-year plan

Update to guidelines used in support of the implementation of the transportation-related elements of the Growth and Infrastructure Policy. Wheaton, MD – The Montgomery County Planning Department, part of The Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission (M-NCPPC), presented the new Local Area Transportation Review (LATR) Guidelines to the Planning Board at its July 1 meeting. The LATR guidelines provide guidance to transportation engineers, consultants, planners and other development stakeholders on how to implement the transportation review process required by the 2020-2024 Growth and Infrastructure Policy (GIP). The GIP ensures that development in Montgomery County is accompanied by appropriate and sufficient transportation facilities. The guidelines are used to estimate the impacts of development on the transportation network and determine effective ways to mitigate that impact.