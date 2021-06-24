Dog who died after being shot attacked man's dogs, Denton police say

A man called 911 Wednesday evening and told Denton police he shot a dog that was attacking his own in an east Denton neighborhood, according to a police report.

The dog died and a report with the Denton Police Department was filed after they were dispatched at 6:15 p.m. Spokesperson Amy Cunningham said the police department is still investigating the incident.

The caller said he was walking his dogs near Springfield Street and Tallahassee Drive when another dog came out and attacked his pets. According to the report, he wasn’t able to separate the dogs so he shot once at the other dog who then died.

The report didn’t specify if the dog had a collar or if it was on the loose.

Other reports

3300 block of Teasbend Court — A man’s bank froze his account, claiming fraudulent activity with thousands of dollars being transferred in and out of his account in an incident he claimed was deception, according to a police report.

The victim told police he was being deceived out of $37,777 and doesn’t know who to blame for the loss of money. The report says he’s been dating a woman he met online for more than a year now and she asked him if she could send him money from her inheritance.

According to the report, he agreed and she sent $59,040 in three deposits, but then started requesting money back to “allow her inheritance account to stay open.” He said he transferred back more than $37,000 and that his bank froze his account after detecting fraudulent activity.

A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.

1000 block of Brownwood Drive — A Lewisville man recently divorced from a Denton woman is accused of harassing her and sending her threatening text messages, according to a police report.

Police arrested the man at his Lewisville home Wednesday after a Denton County district court judge issued a warrant for his arrest.

On May 3, the woman reported he was sending her disturbing texts despite telling him to stop. He was charged with harassment and terroristic threat of a family member.

Roundup

From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 377 service and officer-initiated calls and made three arrests.

From Wednesday to Thursday, 35 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.