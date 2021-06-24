Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Denton County, TX

Dog who died after being shot attacked man's dogs, Denton police say

By Zaira Perez Staff Writer zaira.perez@dentonrc.com
Posted by 
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46EIIm_0aeVd7Mx00

A man called 911 Wednesday evening and told Denton police he shot a dog that was attacking his own in an east Denton neighborhood, according to a police report.

The dog died and a report with the Denton Police Department was filed after they were dispatched at 6:15 p.m. Spokesperson Amy Cunningham said the police department is still investigating the incident.

The caller said he was walking his dogs near Springfield Street and Tallahassee Drive when another dog came out and attacked his pets. According to the report, he wasn’t able to separate the dogs so he shot once at the other dog who then died.

The report didn’t specify if the dog had a collar or if it was on the loose.

Other reports

3300 block of Teasbend Court — A man’s bank froze his account, claiming fraudulent activity with thousands of dollars being transferred in and out of his account in an incident he claimed was deception, according to a police report.

The victim told police he was being deceived out of $37,777 and doesn’t know who to blame for the loss of money. The report says he’s been dating a woman he met online for more than a year now and she asked him if she could send him money from her inheritance.

According to the report, he agreed and she sent $59,040 in three deposits, but then started requesting money back to “allow her inheritance account to stay open.” He said he transferred back more than $37,000 and that his bank froze his account after detecting fraudulent activity.

A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.

1000 block of Brownwood Drive — A Lewisville man recently divorced from a Denton woman is accused of harassing her and sending her threatening text messages, according to a police report.

Police arrested the man at his Lewisville home Wednesday after a Denton County district court judge issued a warrant for his arrest.

On May 3, the woman reported he was sending her disturbing texts despite telling him to stop. He was charged with harassment and terroristic threat of a family member.

Roundup

From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 377 service and officer-initiated calls and made three arrests.

From Wednesday to Thursday, 35 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton, TX
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

 https://dentonrc.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denton, TX
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
Lewisville, TX
Crime & Safety
Denton County, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Lewisville, TX
Lewisville, TX
Lifestyle
Denton County, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Denton County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Terroristic Threat#Teasbend Court#Brownwood Drive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
Dogs
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Pets
Related
Denton, TXPosted by
Denton Record-Chronicle

Woman returned car she allegedly took shortly after owner noticed it was missing

A woman who allegedly took a man’s car Wednesday morning returned it shortly after he noticed it was gone, according to a police report. The Denton Police Department arrested a 32-year-old woman around 10 a.m. Wednesday a few hundred feet away from where she allegedly took the car from BCI Mechanical Inc., 400 E. Oak St. The caller said he walked outside of the business and noticed his Saturn View was missing, although he still had the keys.
Denton, TXPosted by
Denton Record-Chronicle

Police: No other drivers injured in Wednesday wreck that killed Denton woman

Police have identified a 44-year-old Denton woman as the person killed in a car crash Wednesday night that involved four vehicles on South Loop 288. Denton first responders were dispatched to the crash around 7:26 p.m. at the intersection of Shady Oaks Drive and South Loop 288. A police officer at the scene started CPR on the woman before she was transported to a local hospital.
Denton, TXPosted by
Denton Record-Chronicle

Alleged drunk driver said he was ‘chasing love’ Tuesday

A 36-year-old man accused of drunk driving drove into oncoming traffic early Tuesday morning and told Denton police he was “chasing love,” according to a police report. A 911 caller told the Denton Police Department a man he believed was intoxicated left Jack’s Tavern, 504 S. Elm St., around 1:55 a.m. Tuesday and drove off. Police found the driver stopped at a red light at Eagle Drive and South Bell Avenue.
Denton, TXPosted by
Denton Record-Chronicle

One confirmed dead in four-vehicle crash on Loop 288

Emergency responders confirmed one person involved in a four-vehicle crash near the intersection of South Loop 288 and Shady Oaks Drive died Wednesday evening. The crash happened sometime between 7 and 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, according to Denton Police Department spokesperson Allison Beckwith. “Investigators are still working to figure out exactly...
Sanger, TXPosted by
Denton Record-Chronicle

Driver pulling stolen trailer crashes truck in Sanger, flees

The Sanger Police Department recovered a trailer reported stolen to authorities in Denton on Thursday, according to a police report. An employee at Kampfam RV and Truck Repair, located at 110 S. Mayhill Road, on Thursday afternoon reported a theft to the Denton Police Department. The report says the caller saw a burgundy pickup truck pick up a trailer Thursday morning. The trailer was being repaired, and she told police she was confused when she saw it being picked up by a burgundy truck.

Comments / 0

Community Policy