Apex Legends Genesis events brings new skins, Revenant heirloom, the return of two classic maps

By Mollie L Patterson
egmnow.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Apex Legends Genesis collection event is kicking off on June 29th, and it’ll be bringing some old-school flair with it. A perfect example of that is the return of Kings Canyon and World’s Edge—as in, their original incarnations, before the various changes they’ve gone through during following seasons. That means the original, undamaged Capital City. The return of Bridges and Fuel Depot. And, yes, one of the game’s most infamous locations is also coming back: Skull Town. Speaking of everyone’s favorite hot drop spot, Skull Town will be the next new map added into rotation in Arenas.

egmnow.com

#Apex Legends#Skins#Map#Bridges And Fuel Depot#Skull Town#Nessies#Octane#Bloodhound#Spitfire#Repeater#Longbow#Arenas
