Making Corporate Sustainability … Sustainable

One thing the pandemic showed us was how much energy humans consume, and how freaked out we are when that consumption slows down or totally stalls. A colleague told me that the air above Wuhan was the clearest it’s been in decades when the outbreak pretty much shut it down. That dependence on more and more energy use is really the main problem affecting many issues in our society, from homelessness to physical and mental health. And the two-party U.S. political system is a part of the problem. Both sides want to grow the economy, and the only difference seems to be which side gets the money. Every change of administration just funnels the tax dollars into the friends, associates, lobbyists, political backers, and pundits from one side or the other.