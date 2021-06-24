Georgia South welcomes sixth class of residents

Georgia South Family Medicine Residency Program recently welcomed its sixth class of residents at its annual Resident Celebration. Pictured, from left, are Georgia South Associate Program Director Woodwin Weeks, D.O., Nathan Greene, M.D., Catherine Cravey, M.D., Colquitt Regional President and CEO Jim Matney, Leo Larios, D.O., Daniel Santiago, M.D., and Georgia South Program Director Kirby Smith, D.O. Colquitt Regional Medical Center

MOULTRIE, Ga. – Georgia South Family Medicine Residency Program welcomed its sixth class of residents at Colquitt County Arts Center on Tuesday, June 15.

The four residents honored included Catherine Cravey, M.D., Nathan Greene, M.D., Leo Larios, D.O., and Daniel Santiago, M.D.

Georgia South was established in 2016 as a way for Colquitt Regional Medical Center to address physician shortages in underserved areas, particularly in South Georgia. Since the inception of the program, Colquitt Regional has continued its commitment to finding physicians with a passion for serving rural communities, the hospital said in a press release.

“We have another exceptional group of residents in this class,” said Colquitt Regional President and CEO Jim Matney. “Each year, we search for physicians who share our vision of shaping the future of rural healthcare. This year’s class of residents all have ties to the state of Georgia, with two of them being born and raised in South Georgia.”

Cravey, a Hawkinsville, Georgia native, attended Trinity School of Medicine in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Prior to medical school, Cravey attended Emory University Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing, where she received her bachelor of science degree in nursing.

Greene, originally from Americus, Georgia, received his medical degree from St. George’s University School of Medicine in Grenada. Before medical school, he attended Mercer University School of Medicine, where he received a master of science degree in preclinical sciences and earned his bachelor of science degree in biology from Brewton-Parker College in Mount Vernon, Georgia.

Larios, who hails from Austin, Texas, completed his medical education at Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine in Suwanee, Georgia. Prior to medical school, he attended the University of Texas at Austin, where he received a bachelor of arts degree in anthropology.

Santiago comes to Moultrie from Ocoee, Florida. He attended medical school at the American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine in Saint Maarten. Before medical school, he received both his master of science in medical sciences and bachelor of science in microbiology degrees from the University of South Florida in Tampa, Florida.

Following tradition, each resident received a new white coat at the ceremony. This year’s coats were presented by Kirby Smith, D.O., Georgia South program director, and Woodwin Weeks, D.O., associate program director.

“The welcome ceremony has become a special program that we look forward to every year,” said Smith. “We are excited that this group of residents chose Georgia South and look forward to the experience they will gain during their time here.”

Along with the presentation of their white coats, the residents were gifted engraved stethoscopes from the Colquitt County Medical Alliance.

Also honored at the ceremony was Witemba Kabange, M.D., who received the 2020-2021 Preceptor of the Year Award. This award is voted on by all current residents to recognize an outstanding physician who has had a positive impact on their training.

“As always, the residents received a warm welcome from our community members at their welcome ceremony,” said Hospital Authority Chairman Maureen A. Yearta, Ed.D. “These residents are eager to enter into the next phase of their training and we are equally as excited that they will be able to call Georgia South and Moultrie home for the next three years.”

Georgia South will be graduating its third class of residents this weekend. The class of 2021 includes Kayla Batchelor, D.O., Madison Lamar Hill, D.O., Robert Jeter, M.D., and Giselle Pineiro, D.O.