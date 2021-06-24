Evacuation orders expand as wildfires burn in Arizona
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Residents in about 90 homes west of Flagstaff were told to evacuate Thursday because of a wildfire in the area. The lightning-caused fire has burned 54 square miles (141 square kilometers) of steep, rugged terrain, flatter land and parts of wilderness areas. Firefighters were working ahead of the blaze Thursday to create a buffer between the fire and the homes to keep them from burning and the fire from reaching more populated areas.yourvalley.net