When I completed my Master Gardener training in 1981, several of my classmates and I wanted to set up a plant clinic at the Alexandria Farmers' Market. It would be a free service to the city and staffed by volunteers, who could provide horticultural advice and diagnostic services to homeowners. But we needed a free spot at the market to set up. Needless to say, it took a lot of effort to get that spot, but eventually the plant clinic became a valuable service to the community for 30+ years.