Adobe Premiere Pro beta shows a major UX facelift for creating and exporting projects

Want to download Premiere Pro but not sure where to start? This guide sums up everything you need to know about how to download Premiere Pro for free (to try it out), and how to take the leap into a Creative Cloud subscription. This can be a standalone subscription for the one app or you can go for Adobe's whole range of apps. Whichever you want, we'll talk you through what to do. As a bonus, we've included a mountain of tips and tricks to help you to elevate your use of the software.