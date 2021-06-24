Cancel
Adobe Premiere Pro beta shows a major UX facelift for creating and exporting projects

By John Aldred
DIY Photography
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdobe has announced a new import and exposure interface for Adobe Premiere Pro. And while I described it as a “facelift” in the title, it’s more like major reconstructive surgery. Like John Travolta & Nick Cage levels of different. It’s currently in public beta, so you can all go and have a play with it, but it comes with a whole new streamlined way of importing your media and exporting your final results.

