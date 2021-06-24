NFL Will Allow Alternate Helmets Starting in 2022

It’s about time. The NFL currently has a rule that only one helmet per team can be worn during the season, which was done to improve player safety regarding concussions. While their heart was in the right place, having only one helmet did limit the options for teams who wanted to explore different uniform combinations. Adding a second choice in 2022 opens up a slew of possibilities for alternates, throwbacks, and Color Rush uniforms. The teams will still have to ensure that the second helmet meets all the required safety standards, and all players will have to be fitted for both helmets during training camp.