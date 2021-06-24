Cancel
Boise, ID

Idaho National Guard COVID-19 Task Force wrapping up operations

By CBS2 News Staff
Post Register
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Governor Brad Little announced Thursday that the Idaho National Guard COVID-19 Task Force will be wrapping up their operations this month. The guard’s task force has completed more than 70 unique mission assignments ranging from administrative and logistical support, COVID-19 testing and screening, administering vaccines, decontaminating long-term care facilities and other support to Idaho’s health district offices, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities as well as partnering with Native American tribes.

