Rockstar Games has shared new information about the next update coming to Red Dead Online. Blood Money revolves around Guido Martelli – right-hand man and underboss to the infamous Angelo Bronte. Martelli needs gunslingers to recover a valuable commodity known as Capitale. Capitale was originally designed as a unique system of exchange for more sensitive business dealings away from the watchful eyes of the taxman, it’s since ended up in the hands of nearly every lowlife across the five states. Now, Bronte and Martelli want it back – If you can find and return it, you will be rewarded with access to more worthwhile criminal opportunities. Alongside the new story content, new types of work and new rewards are coming to Red Dead Online. Blood Money will be released next Tuesday, July 13.