Manhattan, NY

Flying metal debris nearly strikes FOX 5 News crew in Manhattan

By Mac King
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK - Early Thursday morning, FOX 5 NY photographer Tim Daughtry, reporter Raegan Medgie and photog Paul Barnathan prepared to go live for Good Day New York on the southeast corner of 78th Street and 2nd Avenue on the Upper East Side when a flatbed truck passing through the southbound intersection struck a pothole or a manhole cover or something, sending a piece of metal, apparently from the flatbed, skyward.

#Nypd#Good Day New York#Fox#Accident#Ifb#Fox 5 Ny News#Nypd
