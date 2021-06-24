Cancel
Rick Carlisle, for the second time, will become head coach of Indiana Pacers

By Inside Hoops
InsideHoops
 17 days ago

The Indiana Pacers announced Thursday they have reached an agreement with Rick Carlisle to become head coach. “Rick is a proven winner with a championship and will be a Hall of Fame coach,” said Pacers President of Basketball Operations Kevin Pritchard. “He has demonstrated throughout his career an ability to build something with sustainable success. He has great respect for our franchise and our fans from his previous times here. We are very happy to welcome him back to Indiana.”

