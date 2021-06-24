Rick Carlisle, for the second time, will become head coach of Indiana Pacers

On Wednesday Rick Carlisle officially started his latest Pacers tenure with a zoom call. Sign of the times for the former head coach in Indiana who *thought* he had seen it all. On this episode, listen to Carlisle's 4:00+ minute opening statement plus Charlie breaks down the entirety of the near one hour long Pacers press conference (Carlisle + Pritchard). Carlisle's take on his new roster, old pals Larry Bird & Donnie Walsh, the lingering effects of the Malice at the Palace + much more all on this special pod. Rick. Is. Back.