It's truly unfortunate just how many things can contribute to back pain. Not only can it be caused by exercising with poor form or having a health condition such as arthritis or osteoporosis, but back pain can also result from lifestyle factors including prolonged periods of sitting, wearing the wrong shoes, or even sleeping on your stomach. With so many potential pitfalls, it's no wonder back pain is one of the most common medical problems. In fact, statistics show that back pain will affect an estimated 80 percent of people at some point in their lives.