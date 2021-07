ICYMI, AirTags are the new “It” Apple device — and just in time now that travel is slowly coming back. Now, before we go into why the Apple AirTag is a necessary investment if you’re a self-described space-cadet once in a while (*raising my hand*), you should know that if you’re going to get the Apple AirTag, you 100 percent need an Apple AirTag case. And, you might as well get a cute one.