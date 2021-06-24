Airstrike devastates market, killing dozens in Tigray

A camper in Ovando, Montana, was killed by a grizzly bear early Tuesday morning, the Associated Press reports. The camper, whose name has not yet been released, was reportedly attacked in an area near other people. “There was an earlier contact with the bear prior to the event,” Sheriff Gavin Roselles said. “The bear basically came back into the campsite. It wandered into a campsite a couple different times.” While an investigation into the attack is underway, local police are primarily concerned with ensuring the bear does not harm anyone else. “Our first concern is the community’s well-being. The next step is to find the bear,” said Greg Lemon, a spokesperson with Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks. Ovando is a region near the Canadian border home to nearly 1,000 bears. Bear encounters have surged in recent years as development in the region has grown. Leigh Ann Valiton, who owns the Blackfoot Inn and general store, said the local community was “absolutely devastated” by the mauling.