Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Airstrike devastates market, killing dozens in Tigray

By Joyce Hackel
Public Radio International PRI
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Ethiopian government airstrike reportedly killed more than 50 people at a local market in the Tigray province. Alex de Waal, director of the World Peace Foundation at Tufts University, talks with The World's Carol Hills about the conflict in Tigray.

www.pri.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airstrike#World Peace#Tigray Province#Tufts University#Ethiopian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
World
Related
Accidentsfirefighternation.com

7 Killed, Dozens Hurt in Blast at Building in Bangladeshi Capital

DHAKA, Bangladesh — At least seven people were killed and dozens of others wounded after an explosion ripped through a multistory building in the Bangladeshi capital, Dhaka, police and firefighters said Sunday. The explosion occurred at a four-story building that housed many shops, showrooms and private offices in Dhaka’s downtown...
AdvocacyMSF USA

Ethiopia: MSF demands investigation into killing of three staff members in Tigray

NEW YORK/BARCELONA, JULY 7, 2021—Following the brutal murders of three of its staff in the Ethiopian region of Tigray on June 24, Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) is demanding that local parties to the conflict carry out an immediate investigation into the killings. Without assurances that MSF’s medical work can be carried out safely, the international medical humanitarian organization has suspended its activities in Abi Adi, Adigrat, and Axum in central and eastern Tigray, but will continue to provide assistance to people in other areas of Tigray.
AccidentsPosted by
The Hill

Dozens killed in Bangladesh factory fire

Over 50 people have died after a factory caught fire in Bangladesh. The country's government is demanding an investigation into the fire at Hashem Foods Ltd. that has killed at least 52 people, The Associated Press reported. The food and beverage factory caught on fire on Thursday in Rupganj, which...
WorldNew York Post

Dozens killed, injured in fire at Iraqi coronavirus hospital

At least 44 people were killed and 67 injured in a massive fire that decimated the coronavirus ward of an Iraqi hospital, authorities said Monday. The blaze at Al-Hussein hospital in the southern city of Nassiriya is believed to have been ignited when an oxygen tank exploded, according to police.
Aerospace & Defense19fortyfive.com

China’s Air Force Has a New Enemy (No, Not the U.S. Air Force)

Many of the world’s leaders in the field of science and technology, including the late Stephen Hawking, Telsa founder Elon Musk, Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak and Microsoft founder Bill Gates, have all expressed concern in recent years over the risks of artificial intelligence (AI) – most notably its potential use in autonomous weapons. Along with many in academia and human rights groups, the science and tech visionaries have warned that in the wrong hands there is a serious danger posed by AI.
AccidentsPosted by
AL.com

Japan mudslide kills 4, dozens missing: What we know

Rescue workers dug through sludge and debris Monday looking for dozens of people who may be trapped after a a torrent of mud, trees and rocks ripped with a roar through a Japanese seaside resort town, killing at least four people. Eighty people were still unaccounted for two days after...
MilitaryNPR

Dozens Of People Are Killed After A Military Plane Crashes In The Philippines

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has arrived in the southern Philippines to visit soldiers after a military plane crash killed at least 50 people, including 47 military personnel and three civilians. The plane was transporting troops within the islands, and authorities are now investigating what happened. Here's NPR's Julie McCarthy. JULIE...
Politicskdal610.com

Ethiopia says many soldiers and civilians killed in Tigray conflict

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) – Many soldiers and civilians have been killed in the conflict in Ethiopia’s Tigray region, a spokesman for the Ethiopian government task force for Tigray said on Wednesday. It was the first public statement by any official in Ethiopia’s federal government since Tigray’s regional capital Mekelle was...
Ovando, MTPosted by
TheDailyBeast

‘Absolutely Devastated’: Grizzly Bear Attacks and Kills Camper in Montana

A camper in Ovando, Montana, was killed by a grizzly bear early Tuesday morning, the Associated Press reports. The camper, whose name has not yet been released, was reportedly attacked in an area near other people. “There was an earlier contact with the bear prior to the event,” Sheriff Gavin Roselles said. “The bear basically came back into the campsite. It wandered into a campsite a couple different times.” While an investigation into the attack is underway, local police are primarily concerned with ensuring the bear does not harm anyone else. “Our first concern is the community’s well-being. The next step is to find the bear,” said Greg Lemon, a spokesperson with Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks. Ovando is a region near the Canadian border home to nearly 1,000 bears. Bear encounters have surged in recent years as development in the region has grown. Leigh Ann Valiton, who owns the Blackfoot Inn and general store, said the local community was “absolutely devastated” by the mauling.
California StateKSBW.com

Punishment for California couple who killed dozens of Joshua trees

Calif. — A pair of California developers are paying the price after digging up dozens of Joshua trees to make way for homes,the Hi-Desert Star reports. According to the San Bernardino County publication, a resident in a housing development in Morongo Basin noticed two individuals uprooting Joshua trees in February; Joshua trees are threatened species and it is illegal to remove, disturb or kill them. The resident called a Fish & Wildlife Department tip line to report the crime and a wildlife officer was sent to the scene.
Museumsculturemap.com

Asia Society Texas Center presents "Shahidul Alam: Truth to Power" closing day

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. "Shahidul Alam: Truth to Power" presents the first comprehensive U.S. museum survey of Shahidul Alam, the renowned Bangladeshi photographer, writer, activist, and institution builder and a Time magazine Person of the Year in 2018. Over 60 images and ephemera will show the breadth of his practice and impact throughout his four-decade career.
Portland, ORNewsweek

Heat Wave Deaths Skyrocket As Hyperthermia Kills Dozens Across Northwest

North America has seen a dramatic increase in the number of sudden deaths after a record-breaking heat wave hit parts of the U.S. and Canada. Temperatures soared in several areas in North America last weekend, as Washington saw the heat rise to well above 100F, and Portland, Oregon, recorded all-time highs for several days in a row, including 116F on Sunday.
WorldWashington Post

Jehan Sadat, widow of slain Egyptian president Anwar Sadat, dies at 87

Jehan Sadat, widow of former Egyptian president Anwar Sadat, the first Arab leader to reach a peace agreement with Israel, died July 9 in Egypt. She was 87. Egyptian media reported that she had been hospitalized for cancer. No further details were made available. Jehan Safwat Raouf was born Aug....
Middle EastBBC

Iraq: Fire in Covid ward kills dozens at Nasiriya hospital

More than 50 people have died after a fire in a coronavirus isolation ward at a hospital in the Iraqi city of Nasiriya. Much of Iraq's health care system is in poor condition after years of conflict and angry relatives of the victims have been protesting outside the facility. The...
WorldVoice of America

UN Marks World's Burgeoning Population

As the United Nations marks World Population Day on July 11, its experts say there is no perfect population number and that human innovation will continue to manage and outpace the growth in the number of humans living on the planet. VOA’s Laurel Bowman has more.
Politicskkfi.org

Public Intellectual: The Life of a Citizen Pilgrim by Professor Richard Falk; and In Defense of Whistleblowers: Attorney Sarah Alexander

Public Intellectual: The Life of a Citizen Pilgrim by Professor Richard Falk. If we are ever to have a world not threatened by catastrophic climate change and devastating nuclear war we will need a world governed by respect for the rule of law, democracy, and the democratic right of peoples to self- determination. After the World War II, the United Nations was established in 1945 in an effort to prevent future wars. In this it has failed. The United States of America has been at war almost every year since its beginning and almost every year since the 50’s starting with Korea, then Vietnam, then Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, and Libya.
Public Safetyohmymag.co.uk

Teenage girl dies from injection after piercing her eyebrow at home

A 15-year-old schoolgirl met her tragic death after performing a piercing on her eyebrow by herself. Izabela Eduarda de Sousa sought the help of her friend when she decided to pierce her eyebrow at her home in the municipality of Engenheiro Caldas in the south-eastern Brazilian state of Minas Gerais.

Comments / 0

Community Policy