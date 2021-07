Unfortunately, there’s been an abundance of evidence of climate change this summer — with little respite in sight. From flooded subways in New York City to raging wildfires in California, the nation has abounded with cataclysmic weather and worrying signs of the damage humanity has done to the natural world. One of the most dramatic signs of climate change has come in the western United States, where reservoirs are at record lows — both an indication of how bad things have gotten and a milestone that could lead to more catastrophes in the short term.