The Boston City Council is currently evaluating methods of decreasing Boston greenhouse gas emissions to reach the citywide goal of net zero emissions by 2050. Members of the Boston Climate Action Network are pushing for an obvious solution to the issue of emissions. Under the Building Energy Reporting and Disclosure Ordinance (BERDO), the energy use of buildings over 35,000 square feet in size must be reported annually to the City of Boston, yet the actual corrective actions required of the owners of high-greenhouse gas buildings are incredibly limited.