This might be a dumb question, but I genuinely don't know the answer to this question. How do you learn a lot of music at once? I have a lot of music to learn over the summer and I've been practicing it, but I'm fairly certain I'm going about it the wrong way. Do you split the workload in half (or thirds, quarters, whatever) and learn that portion of music and then move on to the next portion once the previous one is learned and put it to the side for a bit? Do you learn all of it at the same time by splitting the workload over a few days and after you get through it all you start back at the beginning? Something completely different?