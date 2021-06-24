Software pioneer John McAfee found dead in a Spanish prison
John McAfee, the security software pioneer and founder of McAfee Associates, was found dead in a Spanish prison on Wednesday. Earlier that day, the Spanish court ruled that McAfee could be extradited to the US on tax evasion charges. Authorities are investigating the cause of death. McAfee was a controversial and eccentric figure; a fugitive; an innovator; a millionaire; and even a presidential candidate. Host Carol Hills talks with Steve Morgan, founder of the market research firm Cybersecurity Ventures, who knew McAfee and has written extensively about him.www.pri.org