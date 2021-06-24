Cancel
Public Safety

Software pioneer John McAfee found dead in a Spanish prison

By Daniel Ofman
Public Radio International PRI
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn McAfee, the security software pioneer and founder of McAfee Associates, was found dead in a Spanish prison on Wednesday. Earlier that day, the Spanish court ruled that McAfee could be extradited to the US on tax evasion charges. Authorities are investigating the cause of death. McAfee was a controversial and eccentric figure; a fugitive; an innovator; a millionaire; and even a presidential candidate. Host Carol Hills talks with Steve Morgan, founder of the market research firm Cybersecurity Ventures, who knew McAfee and has written extensively about him.

New York City, NYNew York Post

John McAfee died of suicide, autopsy results confirm

Newly released autopsy results confirm that controversial tech tycoon John McAfee committed suicide inside a Spanish prison cell while awaiting extradition to the US. The preliminary coroner’s report confirms the initial determination by local authorities that the eccentric antivirus software creator hanged himself in the prison, the Spanish-language newspaper El Pais reported on Monday.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

John McAfee’s family question suicide ruling and call for second autopsy

The death of anti-virus software pioneer John McAfee has been ruled a suicide in a preliminary autopsy, a report by El Pais has claimed.The Spanish newspaper reported that several unnamed sources close to the case said that the medical examination ruled McAfee took his own life before he was found dead in jail on Wednesday.McAfee has been held at the Spanish prison near Barcelona since he was detained last October at Barcelona airport following years on the run from US authorities.The news of McAfee’s death came on the same day that news broke that his extradition to the US had...
Public SafetyVanity Fair

Report: John McAfee Autopsy Rules His Death a Suicide

John McAfee, the creator of the antivirus software carrying his name, died in a Spanish prison cell last week, where he was awaiting extradition to the United States on tax evasion charges. McAfee’s lawyer, Javier Villalba, told Reuters last week that prison wardens found him hanging in his cell. As the outlet noted on Monday, the Spanish newspaper El País has now reported, citing sources familiar with the process, that an official autopsy ruled McAfee’s death a suicide. A spokesperson for the Catalonian court system overseeing the autopsy told Reuters that it didn’t have any information on the report.
Tennessee StatePopculture

John McAfee's Cause of Death Revealed

Controversial computer mogul John McAfee died in a Spanish prison last week, and his cause of death has now been revealed. The New York Post reports that McAfee died by suicide, having been found hanging in the cell by officials. The outlet cited the Spanish-language newspaper El Pais as being the first to report on the autopsy results. It was also reported that McAfee had a suicide note in his pocket when prison guards found him. Details of the alleged note have not been published.
John McAfee cures a virus

Antivirus Creator, John McAfee, Discovered Dead In Prison

John McAfee, 75, was discovered dead in his prison cell after his extradition to the US was approved. According to Reuters the justice department in Catalan believes “everything points” to McAfee taking his own life. McAfee evaded US authorities for years and was wanted in several states for tax evasion...
ComputersCosmos

John McAfee cures a virus

John McAfee, a pioneer in the development of antivirus computer software, died on 23 June 2021. News reports say the 75-year-old killed himself while in prison near Barcelona, Spain, where he was awaiting extradition to the United States to face charges of tax evasion. McAfee gained widespread recognition in the...
EconomyCoinTelegraph

John McAfee’s suicide reports raise disbelief, spark conspiracy theories

Often a figure of ridicule within the crypto community thanks to his outlandish predictions as well as being a larger-than-life personality, John McAfee has ceased to be in the spotlight of the crypto community. However, following his alleged “suicide” that occurred in a Spanish prison cell on June 23, tributes have been flowing en masse for the tech savant, who was also an early proponent of digital currencies — especially Bitcoin (BTC) and later Monero (XMR).
Income TaxNews Slashdot

John McAfee's Death Complicates US Efforts To Seize His Assets

Sure --- but most who owe that kind of money in unpaid taxes aren't nearly as vocal about the problems with the government. If you keep a low profile, you can likely funnel a lot of income through other people's names and accounts and go unnoticed. McAfee was at a...
Technologylatesthackingnews.com

Spanish Telecom Giant MasMovil Suffered Ransomware Attack

The REvil ransomware gang has recently made it to the news (though it never stayed out) due to the devastating Kaseya supply-chain attack. While the entire focus of the cybersecurity world is on Kaseya, the attackers quietly went on with their activities. As revealed, the Spanish telecom giant MasMovil has also fallen prey to the REvil ransomware in the latest attack.
Public Safetysecurityboulevard.com

Phishing, Ransomware Driving Wave of Data Breaches

Data compromises have increased every month this year except May. If that trend continues, or even if there is only an average of 141 new compromises per month for the next six months, the total will still exceed the previous high of 1,632 breaches set in 2017. These were among...
Public Safetyslashdot.org

Ukraine Police Bust Massive Crypto Mining Operation Stealing Electricity

1 reply beneath your current threshold. What do you expect? Cryptocurrencies are a ponzi scheme setup to begin with. It stands to reason people would try to find ways to mine them while pushing the energy costs off onto others. And of course there's the environmental impacts [arstechnica.com] we're all going to have to suffer for the greed involved in crypto scammery too...
Public Safetybitcoin.com

FBI Warns Digital Currency Exchanges and Crypto Owners of Possible Threats

The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) issued an industry-wide warning about possible attacks on exchanges and crypto holders this week. The institution declared that there are threats actively tracking virtual asset platforms in order to take hold of these assets, causing financial losses in the process. Sim swapping, account theft and tech support staff are the means to accomplish these attacks.
New York City, NYboropark24.com

Assemblyman Eichenstein, Attorneys Announce New Civil Lawsuit Initiative to Being Perpetrators of Hate Crimes to Justice

Brooklyn, NY- Anti-Semitic crimes of all kinds are on the rise and Jews are being targeted regularly on the streets of New York. However, bringing criminals to justice has become increasingly challenging. As the courts and the NYPD deal with frustrating bail reform laws, they are left essentially with a revolving door criminal justice system that allows hate crime perpetrators to be released back on the streets within 24 to 48 hours.

