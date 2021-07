In case you're wondering what kind of shoes pair best with summer's Y2K resurgence, where fashion's new go-tos include items like bubble rings and twisted halter-necks, there's one answer that seems to be pretty popular: platform flip flops. Not only do these babies fit in with the overall easy theme of the season (you just slip 'em on and go!), they're fun, eye-catching, versatile, and have a completely nostalgic feel - especially for those who grew up during the early '00s pop star years and spent their free time circling similar sandals in Alloy and dElia*s catalogs.