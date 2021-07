While the program has released bits and pieces of clips and images from the beginning practices of the 2021-22 Duke Basketball team, last night fans got nearly fifteen minutes of uncut 5-on-5 scrimmage highlights from the K Center adjacent to Cameron Indoor Stadium. Coach K, despite his impending retirement following this season, is still very much involved with the day-to-day and on court instruction of the team, opening things up in the video with a shooting contest between Wendell Moore and Jeremy Roach. While it's unclear what the competition was for, neither Moore nor Roach missed a shot that moved from the free throw line to the top of the key, and around to the corner outside the arc.