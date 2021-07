Whether you’re a live feed follower or a casual viewer, most of us want to know how to watch Big Brother online for free to not miss a second of the 24/7 cameras. The American version of Big Brother, which is based on the Dutch version, premiered in 2000 as a reality TV competition show where contestants, known as House Guests, live together in a specially constructed house that’s isolated from the outside world and filmed 24/7 by live cameras as well as personal audio microphones. Each week, House Guests are eliminated or “evicted” from the house by votes cast by their fellow competitors. The last remaining House Guests wins the competition and is awarded a prize.