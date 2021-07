We're still getting to know the new crew of Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6, but one deckhand in particular has already made us laugh way more than the rest. Nicholas-Cage-slash-Mario-lookalike Lloyd Spencer has given viewers more than a few chuckles in the Below Deck Med episodes we've seen so far, and provided even more laughs in an exclusive chat with Distractify he was gracious enough to have while working aboard a boat that does search-and-rescue for refugees.