MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday! Temperatures are in the low-70s early this morning under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Rain and storms are likely on our Monday, not only in the afternoon, but also this morning. A strong line of thunderstorms near Vicksburg this morning will weaken as it tracks through Mississippi, but rain and storms will still be possible during your Monday morning commute. An isolated 60 mph wind gust cannot be ruled out through about 7 a.m.