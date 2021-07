Unfortunately, the trend of shaky offensive line play continued for the Baylor football team in 2020. Whether it was scheme or personnel, the results were the same. Former QB Charlie Brewer spent most of the time under duress and at times Baylor struggled to establish the running game. It’s been basically the same quality for over 5 years. Since the 2016 season, the Baylor offensive line has ranged to being the worst in the conference, to being slightly above average at its peak. However, with a new offensive coordinator and offensive line coach, there might be hope for a resurgence in play for this upcoming season.