Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cayce, SC

Cayce Planning Commission votes to deny Cook Out rezoning request

Lexington County Chronicle
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Cayce Planning Commission, in a 4-3 vote Monday, denied a rezoning request from the developers of a Cook Out on Knox Abbott Drive. The recommendation to deny the rezoning request will go to Cayce City Council. Council can either accept the planning commission’s recommendation or override it. The request is to rezone the property from RS-3 Single Family Residential and C-4 Highway Commercial to C-4 Highway Commercial.

www.lexingtonchronicle.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Columbia, SC
City
Cayce, SC
Cayce, SC
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cook Out#Knox Abbott Drive#Cayce City Council#Knox Abbott Drive#The Krispy Kreme#Wltx Tv#Fuller
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Cuba blames unrest on U.S. interference as Biden backs protests

HAVANA, July 12 (Reuters) - Cuba blamed historic protests that took place over the weekend on U.S. "economic asphyxiation" and social media campaigns by a minority of U.S.-financed counter-revolutionaries, while U.S. President Joe Biden said he stood with the Cuban people. The streets of Havana were quiet on Monday, although...
Michigan StatePosted by
CNN

Judge grills lawyers on thin election fraud claims at Michigan hearing on possible sanctions

(CNN) — A judge in Michigan pinned down lawyers in a marathon video court hearing Monday on whether they had done due diligence before filing election fraud claims in federal court in November. The grilling came in a hearing over whether the Trump-supporting lawyers should be penalized -- with the possible consequence of losing their law licenses -- following their lawsuit to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.
SoccerPosted by
The Associated Press

Police investigate racist abuse of three England players

LONDON (AP) — British police opened investigations Monday into the racist abuse of three Black players who failed to score penalties in England’s shootout loss to Italy in the European Championship final. The Metropolitan Police condemned the “unacceptable” abuse of Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka, and said they...

Comments / 0

Community Policy