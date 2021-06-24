Cayce Planning Commission votes to deny Cook Out rezoning request
The City of Cayce Planning Commission, in a 4-3 vote Monday, denied a rezoning request from the developers of a Cook Out on Knox Abbott Drive. The recommendation to deny the rezoning request will go to Cayce City Council. Council can either accept the planning commission's recommendation or override it. The request is to rezone the property from RS-3 Single Family Residential and C-4 Highway Commercial to C-4 Highway Commercial.