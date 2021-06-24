115 S Arthur Ashe Blvd, Richmond City, VA 23220

A beloved member of the National Register of Historic Places, welcome to 115 S. Arthur Ashe Boulevard. This multi-family property features 4 updated apartments, a newer tankless hot water heater for the building, a large garage plus additional off-street parking! Apartment 1 is bright and spacious with a formal dining room, one bedroom with a closet, a large bathroom with heated floors, and a generous living room with original fireplace. Apartment 2 offers an updated kitchen with granite countertops, a bedroom with private balcony, and a large bathroom with linen closet and clawfoot tub. Apartment 3 is full of light with lovely views of the Boulevard! The kitchen is fully renovated with granite countertops, island, stainless steel appliances, and a pantry. The bathroom is also tastefully renovated with tile walls and shower. Apartment 4 is a roomy studio with another updated bathroom and great views. The basement is equipped with tile floors, electricity, and provides plenty of storage. The fenced in back deck is perfect for relaxing outdoors this Summer! A large garage and additional off-street parking space complete the picture. Walk to Carytown, museums, restaurants and more!