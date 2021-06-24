Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Richmond, VA

115 S Arthur Ashe Blvd, Richmond City, VA 23220

Richmond.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA beloved member of the National Register of Historic Places, welcome to 115 S. Arthur Ashe Boulevard. This multi-family property features 4 updated apartments, a newer tankless hot water heater for the building, a large garage plus additional off-street parking! Apartment 1 is bright and spacious with a formal dining room, one bedroom with a closet, a large bathroom with heated floors, and a generous living room with original fireplace. Apartment 2 offers an updated kitchen with granite countertops, a bedroom with private balcony, and a large bathroom with linen closet and clawfoot tub. Apartment 3 is full of light with lovely views of the Boulevard! The kitchen is fully renovated with granite countertops, island, stainless steel appliances, and a pantry. The bathroom is also tastefully renovated with tile walls and shower. Apartment 4 is a roomy studio with another updated bathroom and great views. The basement is equipped with tile floors, electricity, and provides plenty of storage. The fenced in back deck is perfect for relaxing outdoors this Summer! A large garage and additional off-street parking space complete the picture. Walk to Carytown, museums, restaurants and more!

richmond.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond, VA
Business
Richmond, VA
Real Estate
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Business
Local
Virginia Real Estate
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arthur Ashe#Restaurants#Water Heater#S Arthur Ashe Boulevard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Anger mounts after 92 die in fire on Iraq COVID ward

NASSIRIYA, Iraq, July 13 (Reuters) - The death toll from a fire that tore through a coronavirus hospital in southern Iraq rose to 92, health officials said on Tuesday, as authorities faced accusations of negligence from grieving relatives and a doctor who works there. More than 100 people were injured...
Wilmington, DEPosted by
Reuters

Musk defends timing of Tesla's $2.6 bln deal for SolarCity

WILMINGTON, Del., July 13 (Reuters) - Elon Musk told a judge on Tuesday Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) had to buy SolarCity in 2016 because the failing solar panel company was essential to the electric vehicle maker's long-term goal of accelerating the transition to sustainable energy. The celebrity chief executive completed about...

Comments / 0

Community Policy