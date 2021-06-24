Proposed Bitcoin Capital Requirement For Banks: Too Low And Would Leave Banks Vulnerable

Bitcoin has been formally recognised as an asset class by the Basel Committee, the regulator of international banking standards, with a proposal to introduce capital rules for cryptocurrency.The price of bitcoin received an immediate boost following the news, shooting up by around $2,000 after the announcement was made.>> Follow all the latest price updates and predictions with The Independent’s live coverage of the crypto marketThe global banking regulator categorised bitcoin as a high-risk asset, proposing a risk weight of 1,250 per cent, but it marks another major milestone for bitcoin into the world of traditional finance.The proposal, published on Thursday,...