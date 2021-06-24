Cancel
Proposed Bitcoin Capital Requirement For Banks: Too Low And Would Leave Banks Vulnerable

By Caitlin Long
Forbes
Forbes
 18 days ago

The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) recently proposed Basel III capital requirements for banks holding cryptoassets on their balance sheets. The proposal treats stablecoins prudently, rightly suggesting they can more or less fit into the existing Basel framework. But the BIS proposed treatment of what it’s calling Group 2 cryptoassets — cryptocurrencies that have no issuer, such as bitcoin — completely misses the biggest risk: settlement risk for the banks handling the bitcoin. Traditional banks are simply not set up operationally or technologically to hold on-balance sheet assets, such as bitcoin, that settle in minutes with irreversibility.

Forbes

Forbes

