Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buying Cars

2022 Kia Soul Quick Facts: Trim Levels, Pricing, Fuel Economy & More

By Carl Anthony
automoblog.net
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot that long ago, we had a chance to drive the 2020 Kia Soul. Overall, we enjoyed our time with the pint-size SUV, finding it easy to maneuver and reasonably practical despite the sporty, boxy profile. The current 2021 model is essentially unchanged from the 2020 Soul we drove – and it’s the same story here with the 2022 Kia Soul. Although there are some changes, the 2022 Soul is more or less the same as prior model years.

www.automoblog.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fuel Economy More#Usb#Lx Technology Package#Interior#Repairpal#Photos Source#Kia Motors America
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cars
News Break
Buying Cars
Related
Buying Carsautomoblog.net

2022 Subaru Impreza: A Complete Look At The Pricing & Trim Levels

The 2022 Subaru Impreza remains the only compact car in America to have a standard all-wheel drivetrain. Still available as a four-door sedan or five-door hatchback, the 2022 Impreza comes in four trim levels: Base, Premium, Sport, and Limited. What’s more, the latest Impreza is arriving at dealerships with the same base prices as the outgoing 2021 model.
CarsCNET

Kia shares more details about 2023 Sportage SUV

The redesigned Kia Sportage was unveiled last month, but on Tuesday the South Korean automaker shared some technical details about this SUV. As expected, nothing is groundbreaking, but the good news is it really doesn't have to be. The first thing you'll probably notice about the redesigned Sportage is its...
Carsprovidencejournal.com

Test Drive: The 2022 Kia Carnival is a multi-purpose vehicle

With apologies to the poet Elizabeth Barrett Browning, who never experienced the 2022 Kia Carnival SX Prestige, "How do I love thee? Let me count the ways." Just don't call me a minivan. That pejorative never passes the lips of the advertising people or resides anywhere in Kia's press releases....
Carsautomoblog.net

2022 Kia Carnival Overview: This Next-Gen Minivan is Ready to Rumble!

The 2022 Kia Carnival, previously known as the Sedona, is the first Kia vehicle in America to wear the brand’s bold, new logo. The 2022 Carnival is also the most eye-catching minivan we’ve seen in a long while. The SUV-like design language is not only meant to entice, but it will seriously give proper SUVs a run for their money. “The Kia Carnival is here to disrupt a staid segment and proves once again what is possible when conventions are shattered,” said Sean Yoon, President & CEO, Kia Motors America.
Buying CarsMotorAuthority

Volvo V60 and V90 wagons discontinued in US, Cross Country models live on

Standard versions of the Volvo V60 and Volvo V90 are being discontinued in the U.S., but lifted Cross Country versions of both wagons will live on. Motor Trend first reported the V90 would be discontinued after the 2021 model year last Thursday. The larger wagon was only available in the U.S. through special order, and dealerships have only stocked the Cross Country version.
Buying CarsThe Car Connection

Redesigned 2022 Infiniti QX60 adds technology, refinement, and $2,500 to the price tag

The 2022 Infiniti QX60 gets an extreme makeover that infuses the three-row SUV with more luxurious trappings, upgraded technology, and a big increase in price. The QX60 is still based on the Nissan Pathfinder, and both vehicles skipped the 2021 model year to return this year as fully redesigned models. Though the two still share a powertrain, much work has been done to differentiate the QX60 from its more mainstream counterpart, though there are still Nissan elements that persist (that multimedia system looks awfully familiar).
LifestyleMotorTrend Magazine

Future Cars: The 2024 GMC Hummer SUV Is the Lifestyle EV Off-Roader

WHAT IT IS: A large four-door, five-passenger electric SUV cousin to the 2022 GMC Hummer EV pickup truck. The 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV will start production with the limited Edition 1 in Moonshot Green Matte, but additional colors will be available on lower trims. The SUV's cool features include a removable roof, a lighted crystal "Hummer" bar on the front, the lunar Sea of Tranquility etched into the speaker grilles and on the floor, and large digital displays. An Extreme Off-Road package provides 18-inch wheels and available 37-inch tires, underbody armor, rock sliders, a front eLocker, and virtual rear lockers to augment the standard four-wheel drive with rear torque vectoring.
Buying CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

What Are the 2022 Ford Maverick Trim Levels?

Ford has always been a front-runner in the crossover, SUV, and pickup market. Sure to impress, the all-new 2022 Ford Maverick is an exciting addition to the automaker’s truck lineup. The compact pickup will fill a niche in the marketplace if pre-orders are any indication. The affordable Maverick offers the best of both worlds and is available in several trim levels creating a harmonious blend between the workhorse truck and conventional SUV.
Buying CarsPosted by
thedrive

How the 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz's Price Compares to the Ford Maverick

Both trucks offer plenty of standard features and optional gadgets, but one remains the value king. Close comparisons of the market's two most hotly awaited trucks—the unibody 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz and Ford Maverick—have so far been impossible, with the Hyundai's pricing remaining secret. Until now, that is, when Hyundai announced the Santa Cruz would start at $25,175, a whole $3,685 higher than the cheapest, steel-wheeled Maverick. This, though, Hyundai justifies by offering equipment that, on the Ford, comes as a costly option.
Buying CarsCNET

The best midsize SUV for 2021

If you're shopping the SUV segment, the midsize SUV corner is chock full of options. Trust us. But, some of them are a lot better than others, and that's why we put together our favorite high-riding haulers automakers rolled out. Not too large and not too small, midsize SUVs do...
Buying Carsautotrader.com

Certified Pre-Owned Deal: Kia Soul

A lot of time and energy can go into finding the right used car. You have to comb through ads here, then go meet the seller, test-drive the car, arrange for (and pay for) a pre-purchase inspection from a qualified mechanic, and then negotiate a fair price. It may save you a few bucks in the end, but you have to weigh the money saved against the time and energy you spent. If you would rather avoid that hassle, may we suggest the Kia certified pre-owned (CPO) program.
Buying Carsautotrader.com

2022 Kia Soul: Choosing the Right Trim

The 2022 Kia Soul carries on the established tradition of offering buyers an economical compact SUV with clever styling and a low sticker price. However, unlike numerous other small cars that fit this description, the Soul provides something few can match: an unbeatable 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty. The Soul’s quirky design...
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Kia Reveals More Details Of Stunning New 2022 Sportage

The fifth-generation Kia Sportage compact crossover was revealed last month and the jury is still out regarding its bold makeover. At the time, some key technical details were not available but the South Korean automaker has now released them along with some new photos. Measuring at 183.5 inches long, 73.4...
CarsRepublic

No soul searching required to replace older Kia

I currently have a 2012 Kia Soul, which I bought (used) to get something higher up off the road than my old Mazda 3. I live with my mother, who has a 2011 Toyota Camry. We’re talking about going to one car, this year or next, and Mom is fine with it being another (used, but newer) Soul, since I’ll be doing more of the driving than she will. And I’ll be doing all the night driving.
Buying CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Edmunds and Consumer Reports: The 2021 Kia Niro is Pretty Average

In the past several years, Kia has taken the stage as the up-and-coming manufacturer among sporty sedans and SUVs. With new options like the Kia Telluride and Kia Stinger taking over headlines with high ratings and even higher reviewers from new owners, it is easy to see how the manufacturer has made quite a name for itself. But, they offer more than just higher-priced borderline luxury options, Kia also offers more affordable choices, like the 2021 Kia Niro.
CarsAutoblog

2022 Maserati Ghibli, Levante and Quattroporte get new trim levels

Maserati's three-car lineup soldiers into 2022 with some new trim levels for the Ghibli and Quattroporte sedans and the Levante crossover SUV. Say arrivederci to the GranLusso and GranSport nameplates and buongiorno to the new GT and Modena monikers. They join the Trofeo, which arrived last year as the top-of-the-line variant for sedans after having been introduced on the Levante in 2018.
Buying Carsautotrader.com

2022 Infiniti QX60 SUV Starts at $47,875, Climbs From There

The 2022 Infiniti QX60 costs $47,875 to start, a hefty $2,500 bump over the outgoing model that nonetheless significantly undercuts most of its competition. German rivals such as the BMW X5 and Audi Q7 start closer to $60,000, while the least-expensive Volvo XC90 runs about $50,000. Even the $48,300 Acura MDX sets buyers back more than the new QX60.
Buying CarsWTOP

Car Review: Subaru Ascent 3-row crossover relies on safety features to make a splash

Not content to be a popular alternative to the normal crossover, Subaru needed a bigger, three-row SUV to compete. Enter the Ascent. This larger Ute will give current Subaru owners and other buyers a more family-friendly sized ride. It may not look very large from a distance, but looks can be deceiving. Step closer and this Subaru is taller and longer than a Subaru Forester is.

Comments / 0

Community Policy