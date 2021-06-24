2022 Kia Soul Quick Facts: Trim Levels, Pricing, Fuel Economy & More
Not that long ago, we had a chance to drive the 2020 Kia Soul. Overall, we enjoyed our time with the pint-size SUV, finding it easy to maneuver and reasonably practical despite the sporty, boxy profile. The current 2021 model is essentially unchanged from the 2020 Soul we drove – and it’s the same story here with the 2022 Kia Soul. Although there are some changes, the 2022 Soul is more or less the same as prior model years.www.automoblog.net
