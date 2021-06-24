2022 Kia Soul Quick Facts: Trim Levels, Pricing, Fuel Economy & More

A lot of time and energy can go into finding the right used car. You have to comb through ads here, then go meet the seller, test-drive the car, arrange for (and pay for) a pre-purchase inspection from a qualified mechanic, and then negotiate a fair price. It may save you a few bucks in the end, but you have to weigh the money saved against the time and energy you spent. If you would rather avoid that hassle, may we suggest the Kia certified pre-owned (CPO) program.