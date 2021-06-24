2 Top Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now Not Named Apple

While Apple (AAPL) is one of the most popular players in the tech space, regulatory concerns have been weighing on it and the stock looks overvalued at its current price level. So, we think it is better to bet on quality tech stocks, such as Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) and SAP (SAP), that are trading at reasonable valuations and have plenty of upside remaining. Let’s discuss these names.Apple Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) market dominance in the tech space is unparalleled. Continued innovations and improving business fundamentals helped the stock advance by 45.9% over the past year to close yesterday’s trading session at $133.70. However, lately the company has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons. Democratic Representative David Cicilline, who is leading a push to pass new regulations for U.S. technology companies, said this month that AAPL would be prohibited under antitrust reform legislation from giving its own apps an advantage by preventing users from removing them on AAPL devices.