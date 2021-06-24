Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

2 Top Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now Not Named Apple

investing.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile Apple (AAPL) is one of the most popular players in the tech space, regulatory concerns have been weighing on it and the stock looks overvalued at its current price level. So, we think it is better to bet on quality tech stocks, such as Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) and SAP (SAP), that are trading at reasonable valuations and have plenty of upside remaining. Let’s discuss these names.Apple Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) market dominance in the tech space is unparalleled. Continued innovations and improving business fundamentals helped the stock advance by 45.9% over the past year to close yesterday’s trading session at $133.70. However, lately the company has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons. Democratic Representative David Cicilline, who is leading a push to pass new regulations for U.S. technology companies, said this month that AAPL would be prohibited under antitrust reform legislation from giving its own apps an advantage by preventing users from removing them on AAPL devices.

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Cicilline
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Technology Stocks#Apple Stock#Aapl#Avgo#Apple Inc#Democratic#French#App Store#Ev S And P S#Sap Se Lrb De#Sapg#Broadcom Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tech Stocks
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Apple
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Country
Germany
Related
StocksWoonsocket Call

Top Marijuana Stocks You Should Know About Right Now In 2021

2 Marijuana Stocks That Should Be On Your July Watchlist. Currently, many marijuana stocks are trying to sustain any upward trading they can. With that said some cannabis stocks fluctuate in price more than others. However, as of now most of the sector is working on achieving a better recovery. Even as the sector continues to build back its momentum a stronger upward push has yet to be seen. This would help some investors to take a long-overdue profit on their investment.
Stocksinvesting.com

Orbsat Stock Trade Resumes After 122% Rise Halted It

Investing.com – Trading in Orbsat (NASDAQ:OSAT) stock resumed after a temporary halt that occurred when news of a unit of the company tying up with China’s Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) sent its stock doubling in Tuesday’s session. Orbsat later traded 93% higher after being up 122% once. The company’s Global Telesat Communications...
StocksZacks.com

Top Research Reports for Apple, UnitedHealth & Bank of America

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Apple (. ). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today. You can see all of...
Stocksinvesting.com

3 Upgraded Stocks to Buy Now

The stock market is in a tricky place. Indices are at all-time high but breadth measures show that many stocks are not participating in the move higher. Patrick Ryan identifies 3 upgraded stocks: Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW), Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR), and Nathan’s Famous (NATH).The stock market is in a challenging place as the indices are at all-time highs, yet many individual stocks are lagging. This simply means that it's a stock picker's market. The POWR Ratings are one tool to keep you on the right side of the market. Stocks upgraded to Strong Buys have outperformed the market by a significant margin. Below, we provide a look at three of the latest POWR Ratings upgrades: Arrow Electronics (ARW), Extreme Networks (EXTR), and Nathan’s Famous (NATH).
Stocksinvesting.com

2 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy in July, 2 to Avoid

Substantial government and private investments in the semiconductor space helped supply levels to improve slightly in May. And because this improvement trend is likely to continue, we think fundamentally sound semiconductor companies Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) and Himax (HIMX) should benefit significantly from growing demand. Conversely, the poor fundamentals and declining financials of Marvell (NASDAQ:MRVL) and Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) may not allow these names to capitalize on the industry headwinds. So, these two stocks are best avoided now. Read on for details.The increasing need for efficient tech products and solutions from several industries has fueled the growth of semiconductor sales. The global semiconductor industry generated $43.60 billion in sales in May 2021, up 26.2% year-over-year. Semiconductor sales, as reported by The Semiconductor Industry Association, on a three-month moving basis as of May were higher than any previous month in the market’s history, indicating improving semiconductor production.
Stocksinvesting.com

All But One Index Advance

All but one of the major equity indexes posted gains yesterday, the exception being the DJT. All closed at or near their intraday highs with positive internals on both the NYSE and NASDAQ. More new closing highs were achieved while cumulative market remained unchanged and neutral. The near-term chart trends continue to be mixed while the data is still sending a generally neutral message except for some of the psychology data suggesting a potential excess of bullish expectations. The net result was nothing appeared on the charts or data to warrant a change in our current “neutral/positive” macro-outlook for equities at this time.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alphabet Inc. (NYSE:GOOG) Director Lawrence Page Sells 13,889 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NYSE:GOOG) Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,452.52, for a total value of $34,063,050.28. Lawrence Page also recently made the following trade(s):. On Thursday, June 3rd, Lawrence Page...
StocksKokomo Perspective

Top Stocks To Buy Now? 3 Streaming Giants For Your Watchlist

With earnings season fast approaching and consumer spending rising, investors could be eyeing some of the top performers from 2020. Among this group of stocks, video streaming stocks could be in focus in the stock market now. For starters, some would argue that the streaming industry is the future of home entertainment. This would be the case seeing as cord-cutting trends persist even as the economy reopens. Not to mention, the current pandemic has and continues to accelerate this transition globally. For consumers, streaming platforms offer more curated and affordable content compared to conventional TV. Because of all this, it would not surprise me if investors are keen on streaming stocks now.
StocksCNBC

Top stock picks in tech should be in underlying infrastructure

Tyler Radke, a Citi software analyst, joins Power Lunch to discuss his top stock picks in tech — all companies that contribute to the underlying infrastructure of the internet. "This category of software investments is going to be increasingly critical going forward," he says.
Stocksinvesting.com

2 Embarrassingly Cheap Growth Stocks

Its rapid tech integration and huge spending on research and development position the healthcare industry well to generate sustainable growth over the long term. So, we think it could be wise to bet now on cheap healthcare stocks Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) and Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI). They possess immense growth potential. Read on.The unprecedented advancements made in the field of healthcare over the past year—including virtual care solutions for patients—have made it one of the most rapidly evolving industries with tremendous growth potential.
Stocksinvesting.com

2 Top Small-Cap Growth Stocks to Buy This Month

Small-cap companies with solid financials are expected to thrive in the coming months as the economic recovery gains pace. Based on this expectation, we think it could be wise to bet on small-cap companies Oxford (OXM) and NextGen (NXGN).They possess immense growth potential.The U.S. economy is on the recovery path, with COVID-19 related restrictions being relaxed and industrial activities reopening. Small-cap stocks have been making a solid comeback in this scenario thanks in-part to government stimulus checks, especially to small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), and their access to cheap capital amid the low interest rate environment.
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

Tech on Top as Nvidia, Apple, Amazon and Microsoft Outpace

Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report, Apple (AAPL) - Get Report Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report and Nvidia (NVDA) - Get Report alongside Facebook (FB) - Get Report, Netflix (NFLX) - Get Report, Alphabet-owned Google (GOOGL) - Get Report and Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report are the new market leaders amid a post-pandemic acceleration in growth that is driving investors back to proven tech heavyweights.
Stocksinvesting.com

3 Better Internet Stocks to Buy Than Newegg

Shares of Newegg Commerce (NEGG) were up big last week as another case of retail traders on Reddit pushing up the price of a stock. While NEGG isn't a bad company, this performance doesn't line up with its fundamentals. Which is why David Cohne is recommending other internet stocks such as Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Facebook (FB), Yelp (NYSE:YELP).In another example of Reddit traders driving gains, online electronics retailer Newegg Commerce (NEGG) saw massive returns last week. The company is an online marketplace platform for IT computer components, consumer electronics, entertainment, and smart home and gaming products. The company went public in May through a reverse merger with SPAC Lianluo Smart.
StocksPosted by
The Apple Maven

History Says: Buy Apple Stock Before Earnings

The date has been set: on Tuesday, July 27, Apple will release its fiscal third quarter results. The report tends to come out around 4:30 p.m. EST, and the conference call is scheduled to start half an hour later. The Apple Maven will cover the results and earnings discussions in real time, via live blog.
Stocksinvesting.com

3 Stocks To Watch In The Coming Week: JPMorgan, PepsiCo, Delta Air Lines

With US major indices trading at record-high levels, the upcoming week will be mostly about earnings, as some of the nation's largest companies release their latest quarterly numbers. Earnings estimates for the just-completed quarter were up 7.3% from the start of April to $45.03 a share for the members of...
Stockspulse2.com

AMD Stock: $111 Target From Goldman Sachs

The shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) have received a price target increase from $106 to $111 by Goldman Sachs. These are the details. The shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) have received a price target increase from $106 to $111 by Goldman Sachs. And Goldman Sachs analyst Toshiya Hari maintained a “Conviction Buy” rating on the company shares.
Stocksinvesting.com

1 Stock To Buy, 1 To Dump When Markets Open: Morgan Stanley, Citigroup

Despite worries that the U.S. economic recovery might be losing steam, stocks on Wall Street rose on Friday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and NASDAQ Composite all rallying to record closing highs. The week ahead is expected to be another busy one on Wall Street, given the...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Looking For the Best Marijuana Stocks To Buy In 2021? 3 To Watch Right Now

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Are you looking for the best marijuana stocks to buy in July? In 2021 the cannabis sector represents a rapidly growing industry in the US and in the global markets. For instance, as the year began the best cannabis stocks to invest in rallied in the market in the first quarter giving investors that made investments in 2020 significant returns on their cannabis investments.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Reopening Tech Stocks to Buy in July

Last year, the pandemic lit a fire under many tech stocks which benefited from stay-at-home trends. Many e-commerce, cloud, gaming, online education, and remote work companies all flourished with unusually strong growth as other sectors were battered by pandemic-related headwinds. But this year, rising bond yields, concerns about inflation, fears...

Comments / 0

Community Policy